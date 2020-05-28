SOUTH FREEPORT – Joan E. Laughlin passed away in the presence of family, May 18, 2020. She was born in Jamaica, N.Y., September 17, 1932, to Kenneth and Barbara (Mulz) Laughlin. The family relocated to South Freeport in 1956. Joan attended Falmouth junior and senior high schools. She later graduated from Becker Junior College in 1951. She enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps where she was stationed at Camp Lejeune, S.C., Quantico, Va., and Kaneohe, Hawaii. Once home she worked at the South Freeport Yacht Basin and volunteered at the historical society. She was assistant postmaster for 20 years before moving to Northfield, Vermont, to be closer to family.Joan was an avid gardener, her efforts can still be enjoyed on Park Street. She loved animals, especially cats. She was well known for her crafts: Knitting sweaters and mittens, sewing Barbie clothes for her nieces, tatting yards of lace and rug hooking, at which she excelled.She was predeceased by her parents, her brother, Robert of Northfield, Vt., her sister, Barbara Thompson and brother-in-law, Richard of Spooner, Wis. She leaves behind her sister-in-law, Elizabeth, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and of course her circle of friends and neighbors in South Freeport.A private family committal is planned. In her honor, please donate to your local Humane Society or to the Pine Tree Society.

