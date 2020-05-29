This clock once belonged to one of Windham’s early settlers, Ebenezer Barton. Barton was a corporal in the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War. Barton not only witnessed the surrender of British Gen. John Burgoyne at Saratoga, he also survived the deadly winter of 1777 at Valley Forge. The Barton clock is on display at the Windham Historical Society’s Old Town House Museum at 234 Windham Center Road. Courtesy Windham Historical Society

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, the Lakes Region Weekly is featuring historical highlights from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.

windham maine
