NAPLES – Florence Y. Mayberry (Emond), 80, of Naples, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at home with her loving family by her side. Florence was born in Quebec, Aug. 5, 1939, the second of four children to Alfred and Annette Emond. She graduated from Bridgton High School and soon after married Roland T. Mayberry June 8, 1957. They went on to have two sons, Thomas and Timothy. She was the administrator of the Swampscotta Nursing Home in Windham for many years until she retired. She was a member of the Naples Garden Club, Naples Public Library and Town of Naples Planning Board. She enjoyed Model A road trips with Roland and their good friends over the years, winter snowmobiling and occasional motorcycle trips around the country. Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband of 62 years, Roland Mayberry of Naples; her son, Thomas Mayberry and his wife Mary of Naples, her son, Timothy Mayberry and his wife Carol of Sebago; her five grandchildren, Elizabeth, Leland, Charles, Amanda and Michael; and her great-grandson, Nicolai. She is also survived by her siblings, Eliane Rogers of Norway, Frank Emond of Bryant Pond and Rose Denis of Day Block Twp.; and several nieces and nephews. Florence and her loved ones had the opportunity to visit during this last period of her life. No funeral or memorial service is planned at this time.Arrangements are in the care of Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Road, Casco, where Florence’s family welcomes kind words, condolences and tributes to be shared on her tribute wall at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be given to Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice 15 Strawberry Ave.,Lewiston, ME 04240,who took such wonderful care of her during her last weeks and days.

