LYMAN – Raymond H. Pullen, 86, of Clarks Woods Road, Lyman, Maine, passed away peacefully at Seal Rock Health Care in Saco, Maine, on May 27, 2020, after a long illness.He was born in Springvale, Maine, on August 9, 1933. He was a graduate of Thornton Academy in Saco, Maine. He married Marshalyne Smith on August 3, 1957, in Lyman, Maine.Ray served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserve from 1953-1962. He worked for the Maine Central Railroad in various positions and locations. For many years he was an active member of the Lyman Republican Party, as well as the American Legion, Lyman Post.He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Pullen and Alice Curtis; his wife, Marshalyne; and his brothers, Richard, Donald, George (Eddie), and Alfred.He is survived by two sisters, Diana Pullen (Steep Falls, Maine) and Doris Bradley (Albuquerque, N.M.); his sons, Raymond II “Skip” (Venita); Richard (Lorena); his daughters, Nanci and Marcia; his five grandchildren, Joseph (Jillian); James (Erin); Justus; Hannah (Alex); Liberty-Ann; and numerous nieces, nephews and foster children.The family wishes to thank all of the healthcare workers at Seal Rock for the wonderful care our Dad received during his brief stay there.A committal service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Goodwins Mills Cemetery in Lyman, Maine. Dennett Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main Street, Saco is entrusted with his arrangements.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Child Evangelism Fellowship ofSouthern Maine879 Sawyer St.South Portland, ME 04106

