Dwight Randall Swain 1941 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Dwight Randall Swain, unexpectedly slipped away peacefully at home sitting in his favorite chair at the age of 78. Dwight was born in Colebrook, N. H. to Fritz and Delvena (Patterson) Swain on June 9, 1941. Soon after, the family moved Brunswick. He graduated from Brunswick High School in 1959 and went onto joining the U S Marine Corp where he served as a member of the President’s Honor Guard at the White House. Dwight had varied careers from painting giant murals on skyscrapers in New York City to managing Zayre’s Dept. Stores. He retired from Bath Iron Works where he made many lasting friends, known to many as “Doc”. He married Eleanor (Skelton) Lucas in 1999; they lived happily in Brunswick. During their life together, they starting to travel working on Dwight’s “bucket” list. In the past year, they went to Tahiti/Bora Bora and spending time in Florida this past winter where he went parasailing. Dwight loved fishing with his friends, watching the Oakland Raiders and later years the New England Patriots with Eleanor. He liked watching western movies especially those of John Wayne. In the last few years, he loved political bantering on Facebook. Most of all, he loved his family. He was preceded by his parents and his sister Sandra Swain. He will be remembered by his children Adam Swain and wife Charlene, Tom and wife Susan and Jake Swain, stepchildren Jason Morgan and wife Krista, Chris Lucas and wife Kristina, and Chinnessa Sweet and husband Curtis; his siblings sister Mary Elizabeth Swain, brother Michael Blen Swain and sister-in-law Jane; Dianna Louise Baribeau and brother-in-law Michael. He had nine grandchildren; a niece and two nephews; and numerous cousins with some calling him “uncle”. After the restrictions are lifted, friends and family will gather to celebration of his life. Please note in the information line that the donation is made in the name of Dwight Swain. Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal St. Brunswick where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Bath Area Food Pantry PO Box 65 Bath ME 04530 or bathfoodbank.org Please note in the information line that the donation is made in the name of Dwight Swain

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous