BIDDEFORD – Beverly A. Glaude, 72, of Biddeford, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.She was born in Pleasantville, New Jersey, on August 12, 1947, the daughter of William C. and Jeannette M. (Houle) Southwick.Soon after Beverly’s birth, the family moved from New Jersey back to Biddeford, Maine and eventually to Old Orchard Beach. She graduated from Old Orchard Beach High School, class of 1966.Following high school, Beverly attended business school in Portland and worked for the Calderwood Baking Company.On April 25, 1970, she married Leo Paul Glaude and enjoyed 47 years with him until he died nearly three years ago. She enjoyed being a home-maker and raising her family. Once the children where older, she worked as a dietary aide in the school systems for many years.Beverly was a member of Biddeford’s Fifty Plus Club. She enjoyed many bus trips that included shopping and time with her friends. She also had many good memories at Oxford and Foxwoods Casinos and playing bingo. Beverly was very social and enjoyed making new friends, most recently at her new home at MacArthur Apartments in Biddeford.She was predeceased by her husband, Leo Paul Glaude, on July 18, 2017.She is survived by her two children, Kevin Glaude and his wife Lisa, Kimberly Parlin and her husband Michael and her four grandchildren, Nate, Jenna, Caleb and McKenzie. She is also survived by two brothers, William “Bill” Southwick and his wife Carolyn, and Richard “Rick” Southwick and his wife Rebecca, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.Visiting Hours will be from 12 p.m. – 1:45 p.m., on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James Street, Saco. A Graveside Service will follow at 2 p.m., in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Saco. Please follow Covid-19 guidelines by wearing a mask and being six feet apart.Anyone wishing to make a donation in Beverly’s honor should consider a donation to the food pantry of their choice in the local area, to help those families struggling as a result of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

