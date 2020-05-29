PORTLAND – Grace M. Matias, 76, formerly of Endicott, N.Y., peacefully entered into rest on Monday, May 25, 2020. Grace was born in Endicott, N.Y., the daughter of late Anthony and Virginia (Fiorini) Porretta.Grace loved God, her family, and serving others. Everyone who met her felt a loving, kind, and joyful presence. Whether stranger or family, Grace always had a way of spreading her “Grace” into your soul. She was a cheerful volunteer at the soup kitchen, nursing homes, women’s prison ministry, and would brighten any room she entered. The Lord delighted in her faithfulness and devotion. Praying for others, going to church, and having Christian fellowship made her the happiest. She appreciated all that life had to offer, especially her family, animals, and nature. While enjoying all the precious moments of life, she never forgot to capture them with a picture. Grace lived a fulfilling life that was enriched by her many dear friends and family. Some of her greatest memories were those on family and social gatherings; where she was always the most fashionable in the room. While Grace loved being with people, she also adored watching birds and the quiet moments of reading her Bible. Her family is blessed to know she is undoubtedly with Jesus now. Grace’s presence will surely be missed but her spirit will always be with us.Grace is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, James “Jim” Matias; her three children, Jim, of Florida, Mark and his partner Theresa, of New York and Dina and husband Mario, of Connecticut. She had five grandchildren: Mario, Marina, Juliana, Jimmy and Josiah and one great grandchild, Bentley, her sister, Bernadette of Tennessee.Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland, Maine. To view Grace’s memorial page or offer an online condolence, please visit http://www.conroytullywalker.com

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous