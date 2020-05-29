DURHAM – Howard Leon Planche, born September 26, 1937, died May 23, 2020, after a long illness. He is survived by his wife Joan Vaas Planche, his son, Troy and wife Cindy, granddaughters, Naylyn and Reagan, stepson, Peter Lessard and his son Jacob, stepdaughters, Nicole Lessard and Drina Lessard Seay and family. He served four years in the U.S. Air Force as crew chief on a B52 bomber. He served 31 years as chief of police for the towns of South Berwick and Cumberland, Maine. He also owned and operated several construction companies over the years. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved the ocean. A celebration of Leon’s life will take place when possible. Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to sign Howard’s online guestbook.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous