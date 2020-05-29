ELLENTON, Fla. – Joan P. Beach, 77, of Ellenton, Florida, loving daughter of Patricia and John Strickland, passed away on Friday May 15, 2020, at the Riviera Palms Rehabilitation Center in Palmetto, Florida, after a brief battle with cancer. She will forever be remembered by all those whose lives she touched because of her positive attitude, kindness, willingness to help others and her dedication to education.Joan was born on August 28, 1943, in Biddeford, Maine. She was raised in Old Orchard Beach, Maine, and spent every summer there where she loved to play golf and spend time with family and friends. She graduated from the University of Maine with a degree in Physical Education and a minor in English. Joan was also a long-time resident of Glastonbury, Conn. For 35 years, she was a teacher at Glastonbury High School (GHS) where she taught health and physical education, coached girl’s basketball, softball and tennis teams and was instrumental in leading several diversity groups. Supporting and mentoring her students, while helping them achieve their goals, was her life’s mission. Also while living in Glastonbury, she was a faithful member of the First Church of Christ Congregational. Joan was a strong ally for the LGBTQ community. She established and led the first diversity group at GHS, the Gay Straight Alliance Club. She was also a strong and active supporter of the COLLAGE Group (LGBTQ support group) at her church. Joan was a member of the Connecticut Education Association, National Education Association, contributing time and talent in various leadership roles.During her retirement in Florida, she was a member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Sarasota, Florida. There, she was a faithful member of the Lay Visitation Team (visiting people in nursing homes) and served on the Fellowship Team organizing the Thanksgiving Day dinner at a local restaurant.Joan came from a large extended family and was close to many of her first, second and third cousins. And although she had no children of her own, she will be sorely missed by those who adopted her as their beloved sister, aunt, and Godmother.An online service will be held Saturday May 30, 2020 at 1 p.m., EST at https://www.facebook.com/uccsarasotaGifts in memory of Joan may be made to the scholarship fund she created in honor of her parents at the University of Maine, the Patricia and John Strickland Scholarship Fund, either on-line at http://www.umainefoundation.org/memorial/ or by mailing gifts to the University of Maine Foundation,Two Alumni Place,Orono, ME 04469.

