NORTH WATERBORO – Anne Marie (Cleary) Anastosopoulos 79, known lovingly to so many as Yaya, of North Waterboro was received into the glory of Heaven on Thursday May 21, 2020. She was born in Peabody Mass. on May 12, 1941 to Stephen Albert Cleary and Margaret Grace (O’Shea) Cleary. Anne married the love of her life, Peter, in 1959 and they made their way through 53 years as best friends and soul mates raising five children together. In the early 1960s they moved their young family from the city and settled in North Waterboro. While Peter worked outside the home, Anne took great joy in being a homemaker, a mother to many and an encourager to all. Over the years, in addition to raising their children, she loved spending time with her younger cousins, and nieces and nephews of the Madden, O’Shea and Morrison families. Summer was a wonderful revolving door of family visiting. When Peter retired in the 1990s he and Anne would spend the next 20 years enjoying the most fulfilling job of their life; being grandparents. Their biggest fans, they attended every event possible for their grandchildren. Nothing gave them greater joy than building loving relationships with their grandbabies and their friends, all of whom came to know and love them as Yaya and Poulie. From her Irish heritage, Anne instilled a great love of tea and tea parties in all the grandkids and events at their home became an annual tradition. In addition, the grandkids birthday slumber parties often included a trip to their home for breakfast. A fan favorite was ice cream sundaes at Yaya and Poulies!Many a meal was enjoyed by family, friends and strangers alike at their giant picnic table; a place where there was always room for one more. Taco Tuesdays, boiled dinner, pot roast and Greek food were often on the menu and the family shared countless Sunday meals together there. Anne loved the ocean where she would often pray and feel a true closeness to the Lord. She was a beautiful writer who kept many prayer journals, and penned lovely poetry throughout her life. It’s impossible to tally the number of those who were among the fortunate recipients of her hand-written cards, notes and letters of encouragement. Her beautiful flowing cursive penmanship was mastered during her early years at Sisters School. A God given talent was her ability to cook masterpieces from scratch; soups, meals, desserts. She could whip something up from nothing and it always hit the spot. She never told anyone this secret, but she always said a little prayer that the Lord would bless it and help it to provide just what the person receiving it needed. She and Peter enjoyed spending time together with family on the front screen porch where cherished memories were made. Anne loved everyone. She looked past race, gender or disability and extended unconditional love to all; especially the broken, outcast or those down on their luck. Her heart and home were open to everyone all the days of her life. She was a mighty woman of God. As a prayer warrior, she stood in the gap for many through the power of prayer. Throughout the years she immersed herself in the Bible daily, growing her relationship with the Lord. She loved to pray and worship with song. A woman of consummate honor and responsibility, she and Peter became the legal guardians of their grandson, Christopher after the death of his parents. Christopher became the son of their old age. Best of friends, Christopher brought Anne great joy and they spent many hours baking together. Anne was a huge advocate for grandparent’s rights. She and Peter were instrumental, speaking before the Maine Legislature to ensure a bill was passed to make rights to visitation for grandparents’ permanent law in Maine. In this last year of her life Anne faced many health challenges but was so grateful to be at home with her family and they were fortunate to share that precious time with her. She was also blessed to have compassionate care from Hospice of Southern Maine. Much gratitude is extended to the whole team but especially to Julie, Susan, Larry and Lillian. She was predeceased by a son Paul; beloved husband Peter; her parents; and siblings.Surviving is their grandson, Christopher; daughter, Annette Anastosopoulos Owen, husband Forrest “Woody” and their daughter, Alexandria “Allie”; a son, Angelo Anastosopoulos, his partner Laura Lee and their family Jack, Ryan and Harper; daughter, Stephanie Anastosopoulos Guillemette, husband Mark and daughter Jackie all of North Waterboro; daughter, Anita Anastosopoulos Andrew, her husband Mike of Gorham; grandson, Doug Nye of Limerick; granddaughter, Andrea Anastosopoulos Garland, her husband Matt and family; granddaughter, Ariel Anastosopoulos Blackwell, her husband Craig and family and their mother Valerie Anastosopoulos of Windham. She also leaves behind a brother-in-law, Christie Anastos, his wife Deneige of Massachusetts; as well as beloved nieces and nephews throughout the country. Due to the current pandemic, the family is tentatively planning to have a memorial celebration Sept. 26, 10 a.m. at Hollis Center Church, 388 Hollis Road (Rte. 202), Hollis ME 04042. If you would like to send a card, note or your memory of her to the family, you may send it to Anne Anastosopoulos c/o Guillemette, P.O. Box 15, North Waterboro ME 04061. In lieu of flowers help extend Anne’s legacy of unconditional love by showing kindness to all those whose paths you cross.

