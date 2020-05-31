PORTLAND – Robin Margaret Thayer, of Buxton, died on May 29, 2020 from Covid – 19 at Mercy Hospital in Portland. She was born June 19, 1964, in Brockton, Mass., to Cynthia Underwood Thayer and Robert Saad. She was adopted by Bill Thayer when they moved to Gouldsboro in 1976.Robin was born with numerous obstacles, which she managed with the help of many caring people. She attended Baxter School for the deaf in Falmouth and was part of the deaf community in Southern Maine.Robin had a great sense of humor and loved her home in Buxton, her caregivers, her family, especially her brother, Tom. She always asked about her parents’ friends, Becky and Art when she Face Timed home and had a close loving relationship with her family dog, Kelpie. She loved Christmas, birthdays, coming to visit in Gouldsboro, going out to eat, making jewelry, and especially eating lobster.She was predeceased by her uncle, Peter; niece, Melissa; and father, Bill Thayer.She is survived by her mother, Cynthia; her brother, Tom Saad and Riley, her sisters, Sara Goldberg, Alison Johnson, and Amy Carlson; her nieces, Leila and Brianna Saad; her aunt, Lisa, her uncle Bob, Robert Saad; and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.We will miss her mischievous smile. Her attending doctor said that he had never seen anyone so happy and fun. Thank you to all the caregivers who brought joy to her last moments. Because of the Corona Virus, there will be no service. Perhaps later when danger of the Corona virus has passed, we’ll have a big lobster bake in her memory.Her ashes will be buried in the family plot next to her father, Farmer Bill, at Darthia Farm in Gouldsboro.In lieu of flowers, please wear purple for a day.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous