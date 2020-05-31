KENNEBUNKPORT – Priscilla Agnes (Tufts) Spang, 91 years, passed peacefully in her longtime residence in Kennebunkport, on May 25, 2020 in the care of her loving family. She was born Jan. 11, 1929 in Swampscott, Mass., the daughter of Charles and Mary (McIssac) Tufts Sr. In her youth she loved to jitterbug and sing with her sisters at Atlantic Hall in Cape Porpoise. She also loved knitting and decorating cakes. But her true love was raising her children on the farm. Priscilla and her husband, Philip, owned and operated The Beachwood Family Motel and Salty Acres Campground near Goose Rocks Beach. She was a communicant of St. Mary’s Parish, Biddeford. She is predeceased by her husband, Philip J. Spang Jr.; two brothers, Melvin and Donald Tufts; a granddaughter, Jessica Camire; and great-grandson, Mason Chasse. She is survived by her 10 children, Theresa Parker and husband David of Biddeford, Philip J. Spang III and wife Deidre of Kennebunk, Kathleen Spang Morton and husband Peter of Kennebunkport, Daniel Spang and fiancé Lisette Lehouillier of Kennebunkport, Tricia Spang Renell and husband Jon of Arundel, Michael Spang and wife Mary of Kennebunkport, Nancy Spang Auman and husband Ed of Kennebunkport, Timothy Spang and wife Louise of Kennebunkport, Patrick Spang and wife Linda of Lyman, and finally, number 10, Caroline Spang Chase and husband Eric of Wells; two sisters, Tissie Shuffleburg and Dottie Reynolds, both of Kennebunk, and two brothers, Charles Tufts Jr. of Wells, and Paul Tufts and his wife Pat of Eustis. She has 30 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A special thanks to her team of caregivers of many years, her niece, Debbie Reynolds Spear, Linda Spang, Lisette Lehouillier, Diane Reynolds, Brittany Hall, Anita Leclair, Lisa Ruby, Lou Lou Louzier and Kathleen Swift, as well as Hospice of Southern Maine. A Celebration of Life and Memorial Service will be held at a later date. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Priscilla’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, Maine. http://www.bibbermemorial.com Should friends desire, donations in Priscilla’s memory can be made toSt. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital262 Danny Thomas PlaceMemphis, TN 38105orKennebunkport Public HealthPO Box 566Kennebunkport, ME 04046or theMaine National Multiple Sclerosis Society74 Gray RoadFalmouth, ME 04105

