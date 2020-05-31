AUBURN – Ella M. (Bonang) Caron, 91, fell asleep in the Lord on May 28, 2020, at Hospice House after a sudden illness. She was born on July 15, 1928 in Brunswick, the sixth child of Frederick and Marie (Theriault) Bonang. She attended St. Johns School and graduated from Brunswick High School. Prior to her marriage, she attended Bliss Business College in Lewiston, and worked in the secretarial department at Bath Iron Works. On June 30, 1962, she married Dr. Laurel G. Caron, D.D.S., of Lewiston, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Brunswick. Ella devoted herself as a homemaker at 42 Ashmount Street, Lewiston. She was a member of Holy Cross Church, Prince of Peace Parish, Lewiston. She also served as a volunteer for Holy Cross School, Holy Cross Church, the American Cancer Society, and the Heart Fund. Ella was known for her winning smile, her warm welcome, and her love of people. She is survived by her two sons, Michael A. Caron, of Lewiston, with whom she lived, and Msgr. Marc B. Caron, of Brighton, Mass. She is also survived by her two sisters, Lorraine Gingras and her husband Aldoph Doc of Augusta, Louise Marchildon, and her husband Donald, as well as her brother, Claude Bonang and his wife Ann of Brunswick, and her sister-in-law, Emelda (Langlais) Bonang of Topsham; along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Laurel; and her sisters, Annette, Melba, Theodora Teddy, and her brothers, Raymond and Alden; her nieces, Elizabeth Beth (Bonang) Tardif and Mary Jane (Dewar) Armstrong, and her nephews, James Marchildon, Ralph Dewar, and Dwight Bonang. Visitation will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, at Pinette, Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston. Attendance at the wake will be limited to 50 people at any one time. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3, at Holy Cross Church, Lisbon Street, Lewiston, with the Most Reverend Robert P. Deeley, JCD, Bishop of Portland, as the principal celebrant. Because of the local COVID-19 restrictions, attendance at the Funeral Mass will be by invitation. Internment and committal prayers will take place immediately following the Funeral Mass at St. Peters Cemetery Deer Rd., Lewiston. Donations in Ellas memory may be made to: Holy Cross Memorial Fund, Prince of Peace Parish P.O. Box 1540 Lewiston, ME 04241-1540

