WINDHAM – John Gallagher, 87, passed away May 23, 2020 at his home in Windham surrounded by his family. He was born July 23, 1932, a son of Owen and Norah (Perkins) Gallagher. John attended local schools, and while in the eleventh grade, was drafted into the Army, proudly serving his country during the Korean War. Upon his return home, he attended Westbrook Community College and married Yvonne Stover. The two settled in Windham, raising their five children while John remained employed at SD Warren for 42 years before his retirement. John, known to more than his family as “Grandpa” was a local fixture in the Windham community, supporting all the local sports teams. He rarely missed his grandchildren’s sporting events, and was a constant face on the sidelines, especially with the Windham Varsity Soccer Team. A natural leader, he enjoyed being in-charge, and was the natural glue and patriarch of his family. An avid and accomplished hunter and fisherman all his life, many memories were made in the woods of Maine. John enjoyed the 51 years spent at his home on Highland Lake where he could be seen “holding court” on his deck. He is survived by his children, David Gallagher and his wife Bridget of Windham, Timothy Gallagher and Janet Flaherty of Windham, Catherine Wardwell and her husband William of Windham, Suzanne Ferrari of Windham, and James Gallagher and his wife Alison of Falmouth; sisters, Eileen Navarro of South Portland, and Rosemary Farlinger and her husband Edward of Hollis; grandchildren, Hannah, Ryan, Maura, Shannah, Alanna, Steve, Colin, Nicole, Erin, William II, Wendy, Dominic, Isaac, Amara, and Lauren; great-grandchildren, Logan, Ian, Lily, Ava, Emily Adeliah and Mason; and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be planned for later this summer. Arrangements are in the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais and Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham, ME 04062. To express condolences or participate in John’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John’s name may be made to:Windham Gorham Rod and Gun Club8 Tow Path Rd.Gorham, ME 04038

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous