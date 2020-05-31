SOUTH PORTLAND – Reginald Theodore Hamel, 83, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, Scarborough. Accepting his fate with an inner strength and courage, he surrendered to the leukemia diagnosed 16 months ago.Born March 15, 1937 in Hampden, son of the late Theodore and Marjorie (Hamlin) Hamel, he is also preceded in death by a son, Raymond; two sisters, La Verne Cushing and Marion Henderson; late wife Shirley Blumm Barber; and a grandson, Riley Dicks.Reggie is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Karyl, South Portland; his stepdaughter Robin Dicks and granddaughter, Jazmarie Dicks, both of Northwood, N.H.; a stepdaughter, Catherine Preston, Myrtle Beach, S.C. and her family; a son, Lonny, Elfrida, Ariz.; and a brother, Wayne Hamel, Hermon.Reggie graduated from Hermon High School in 1955, attended Husson College in Bangor and proudly served six years in Maine’s Army National Guard.He and Karyl moved to Longboat Key, Fla. from Binghamton, N.Y. in 1996, after he retired from a 32-year truck driving career with Emery-Waterhouse Company, and an additional 10 years as co-owner of HF Transport, Wilkes Barre, Pa. Reggie worked part-time after his retirement as a security guard at numerous gated communities and local venues in Sarasota County, Fla. They later settled in Venice, on Florida’s Gulf Coast. Married to Karyl for over 34 years, they enjoyed a life of love and laughter, true friendship and adventure. They loved to travel and took several road trips throughout the country in their nifty little A-liner camper; choosing National Parks, National Forests and Corp of Engineer campgrounds to experience the true natural beauty of America.After 20 years living in sunny Florida, they eagerly moved back north to Reggie’s home state of Maine, settling in at the Betsy Ross House, a senior community in South Portland. He absolutely loved living on the coast, taking walks at Two Lights State Park and Fort Williams, biking down the trail to Bug Light and tourist-watching from a bench in Portland’s Old Port District.Reggie loved a good joke and laughed with much gusto. He loved to visit with family and friends and even strangers. Living in Reggie’s world was never dull; it was full of good times and great escapades. He will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved him.The family wishes to thank Dr. John P. Winters, nurses, lab techs and staff at New England Cancer Specialists for their kindness and support. For the nurses, aides and staff at Hospice of Southern Maine, we give our thanks for their guidance, comfort and compassionate care.Arrangements are by Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com. Burial will be held at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery, Otego, N.Y. For memorial donations, please considerHospice of Southern Maine180 U.S. Route 1Scarborough, ME 04074

