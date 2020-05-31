RAYMOND – Ronald E. Thurlow Sr., 82, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his home in Raymond while surrounded by his family. He was born Feb. 7, 1938, a son of Harland and Bessie (Knight) Thurlow.Ron attended Windham High School and at a young age, took over his brother’s gas station business after he fell ill. Ron then started his 45 year career at the Raymond Box Shop making shipping crates. He was a talented wood worker who enjoyed making and selling woodcrafts during retirement at his home business, Wind in the Willow. Above all, Ron was a family man and recently celebrated 60 years of loving marriage to his wife Patricia (Kemp) Thurlow. The two were married on Feb. 6, 1960 and raised four children at their home in Raymond. As a family, they enjoyed boating and family gatherings on most summer weekends, and around the holidays. Ron had a good sense of humor and will be remembered as a wise man of few words.He enjoyed traveling with his wife to Virginia to visit his son on many occasions. They also traveled to Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania Dutch Country and Gettysburg, Pa. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Thurlow; children, Shelley Douglas and her husband Darren, Ronald Thurlow Jr. and his wife Ilse (Ramirez Ruiz), Steven Thurlow, and Theresa Foster and her husband Scott; siblings, Robert and Richard Thurlow; grandchildren, Ryan, Justin, Sarah, David, India, Sean, Christian, Joshua, and Ashleigh; and 10 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his siblings, Ruth, Ruby, Martha, Russell, Esther, and Bertha.A private Mass of Christian Burial is being held for Ronald. Arrangements are in the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais and Segee, 434 River Road, Windham, ME 04062. To express condolences or participate in Ronald’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to:Our Ladies’s Guildc/o Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church919 Roosevelt TrailWindham, ME 04062

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous