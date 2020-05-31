WESTBROOK – Emma “Caroline” Dufour McAllan passed away peacefully at home on May 26, 2020. She was born in Westbrook on March 27, 1935, the youngest child of Victor and Sophie Albert Dufour. She graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy in 1953.In 1959 she married William McAllan Jr. and enjoyed 43 years of marriage until his passing in 2002. She worked for Dun and Bradstreet for over 37 years.Caroline is survived by her sister, Leanne Dufour of Gorham; her four children, William (Natalie) McAllan of Hampstead, N.H., Ann (Brian) Bennett of Heuvelton, N.Y., Paul McAllan of Westbrook, Jean (David) Harmon of Buxton; her grandchildren, Jeremy and Marley Harmon, and Catherine and Carl Bennett; brothers-in-law, James McAllan, Joseph McAllan and sister-in-law, Kathleen Rumpf; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Joanne and Cindy, who provided exceptional care for Mom, Comfort Keepers and Northern Light Hospice staff for their care and compassion. To express condolences and to participate in Emma’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

