SCARBOROUGH – Scott Matthew Lemelin, 51, passed away unexpectedly from a cardiac event on May 19, 2020. Visiting hours celebrating Scott’s life will be held Tuesday, June 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Attendees are requested to wear a mask at all services. Per state restrictions, up to 50 people will be permitted in the building at any given time. The funeral home staff will rotate visitors through to make sure everyone in attendance is able to pay their respects. Social distancing practices are requested to be observed. To view Scott’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made payable to the “Estate of Scott Lemelin”. Donations will serve as an education fund for Matthew and Carly Lemelin.Please send to3 Barnswallow CourtScarborough, ME 04074

