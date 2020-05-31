PORTLAND – “Susan B. Anthony, without the B” is how Susan introduced herself, passed away on May 27, 2020 with respiratory issues. She was born in Bath on Oct. 20, 1937, daughter of the late William and Isabelle (Pollard) Tanner. Her proudest accomplishment, being mother to her five boys. Mark, the late William, Kevin, Stephen and Ronnie. She would always say “my kids are all good kids!” She was very proud of them all, as well as her grandchildren, Jennifer being her first, and many great-grandchildren. She grew up in North Conway, N.H. with her daddy and brother, Bill. Her brother Bill always by her side, holding his little sister’s hand on the way to school. Susan’s most prominent trait, she liked to talk a lot, people would agree. Unphased when asked to be quiet, she would continue speaking until out of breath and point was made. The last several years, Susan made many friends at Northfield Green senior housing, including a close friend, and chauffeur, Chris Proctor. They enjoyed lunches and going to suppers together. Thank you, Chris!! Her boyfriend, Roger, 25 years-plus, was her favorite, after her children. They spent every weekend together, like going to Chocorua Lake, driving to North Conway, N.H. to see brother, Bill, or going to Canada on Maple Sugar weekend. They talked on the phone every night when not together. She loves you, Roger. Susan was always happy-go-lucky and enjoyed every minute of life. As Susan would say, “I am alright. I can do that, you kids go play”. We love you Mom, Nana and Sweetie. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 1, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rte. 22) in Buxton. Please be mindful of Phase 2 Opening regulations and distancing. Burial will be at a later date at North Conway Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northern Light Mercy Hospital144 State St.Portland Maine 04101

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous