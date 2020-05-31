KENNEBUNK – Trudy Beote Stevens, 63 years, a resident of Kennebunk, died May 26, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family, after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Trudy was born April 15, 1957 in Biddeford, the daughter of Richard A. and Kathryn L. (Curran) Beote. She grew up in Kennebunkport and graduated from Kennebunk High School, class of 1975 and went on to graduate from Lyndon State College in 1977. Trudy worked at several local law firms for 40 years until her illness made it too difficult. In 1982 she married the love of her life, Mark Stevens, and together they celebrated 38 years of marriage and raised their daughter, Sarah. She enjoyed summers at Wilson Lake in Acton, reading, jogging, going on the occasional shopping trip and spending time with her daughter and grandchildren, whom she referred to as her “Shnooks”. She was predeceased by two beloved brothers, Mark C. and Nathan M. Beote. Survivors include her loving husband, Mark K. Stevens of Kennebunk; her daughter, Sarah K. Stevens Weiss and her husband Richard of Kennebunk; two grandchildren, Sophia T. and Cyrus R. Weiss; her parents, Richard and Kathryn Beote of Kennebunkport; and by her brother, Richard J. “Rick” Beote of Kennebunk. Services will be private. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Trudy’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, Maine. http://www.bibbermemorial.com Should friends desire, donations in Trudy’s memory can be made to theLustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research415 Crossways Park Drive Suite D.Woodbury, NY 11797

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous