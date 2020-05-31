GORHAM – Lorraine Marie Bernier, 77, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at Seal Rock in Saco. She was born Feb. 26, 1943 in Biddeford to Leo and Marie (Brunelle) Janson. Lorraine grew up in Biddeford and was a 1961 graduate of Biddeford High School. After graduation she married her husband, David, and they settled in Westbrook. She enjoyed a career as a baker for Hannaford Supermarkets for over 30 years. Her passions in life were, gardening, sewing, in particular making quilts for her three children, playing bingo and going for long drives to nowhere. In addition to her parents Lorraine was predeceased by her brother, Raymond Janson and her sisterm Paulette Palardis.She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, David Bernier; children, Charlotte Bernier of Gorham, Michael Bernier of Seattle, and David Bernier Jr. of Westbrook; brother, Roger Janson and his wife Joan of North Carolina; and many nieces and nephews. While there are no grandchildren she had several granddogs and cats that were an important part of her life. Lorraine’s family would like to thank the staff of Compass Concierge along with the staff of Seal Rock for the loving care Lorraine received. Because of current COVID – 19 Limitations a Memorial Mass at St. Anne’s Church in Gorham will be announced this summer. Interment will be held at St. Hyacinth Cemetery, Westbrook. To express condolences or to participate in Lorraine’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

Guest Book