Derik Tracy Dall 1987 – 2020 PORTLAND – Derik Tracy Dall “Midder”, 33, of Bath, passed away at 3 a.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Due to a stroke brought on by heart complications. He was born March 8, 1987 in Brunswick to June Dall and Robert Dall of Brunswick. Derik is survived by his mother, June Dall; his son, Jacob Dall; his sister, Melda Dall, His brother, Walter Dall, his brother, Johnny Staples; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Derik is was preceded by his father, Robert Dall; his brother, Bobby-Lee Dall; and his grandparents, Delma and Harold Holbrook. Derik attended Brunswick Jr. High School and continued to be homeschooled. Derik loved working along side with his father managing apartments. Derik enjoyed spending time with his mom, June, and son Jacob the most. Derik loved working out, WWE Wrestling, walks/hikes, enjoying nature, four wheeling and hanging out with many friends. Derik married Michelle Bouchard on May 15, 2009. They separated in 2011, and had one child together, Jacob Dall, born on Aug. 21, 2010, who was the apple of Derik’s eye. Derik has lived well, laughed often and loved by many! Those special memories of you will always bring a smile. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal. Only a moment you stayed, but what an imprint your footprints have left on our hearts. Never forgotten you will always live on through our hearts through your son, Jacob Dall. We love you!

