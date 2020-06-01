Richard J. Dauphin 1930 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Richard J. Dauphin, 89, of Brunswick, died Friday, May 15, 2020 at Mid Coast Hospital. He was born in Bath on Aug. 7, 1930, the son of Octave and Mary Gaudet Dauphin. He attended Bath schools and was a 1947 graduate of Morse High School. Mr. Dauphin furthered his education after retiring by receiving his Bachelors of Science from the University of New Hampshire in 1978. He also attended Beal College and received a certificate in accounting in 1982. Mr. Dauphin joined the Navy after high school in 1947 and retired as a Senior Chief Radarman in 1968. After retiring from the Navy, he held several jobs before landing one at Brunswick Naval Air Station as Flight Planning Branch Manager. In 1984 he went to work at Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair as Equipment Specialist (SHIPS) in Bath, where he retired the second time in 1992. After retiring from the Navy, he served as president of the following organizations; Brunswick Toastmaster’s Club 2156, America Association of Retired Persons (AARP), National Association of Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Merrymeeting Chapter 1796, and Governor of Toastmaster’s International. He was a lifetime member of Veterans of Foreign War (VFW). Mr. Dauphin was passionate about playing golf, gardening and he was pretty smooth on the dance floor. He also enjoyed traveling, spending time visiting destinations in Europe, Hawaii and snow birding several seasons in Florida. Mr. Dauphin loved and cherished Terry, his wife. He worshiped the ground she walked on. He will be deeply missed by her and the rest of the family. Surviving is his wife, Harriet “Terry”; and his stepchildren, children, Richard Towle and his wife Margaret of Denmark, Barry Towle and his wife Geralynn of Brunswick, Karen Paraskevakos and her husband Scott of Bowdoin. His biological children, Gianna Rojas and her husband Ray of Oakridge, N.J., Yvette Rego and her husband Ron of Lityle Falls, N.J., and Ross Dauphin and his life partner LouAnn Davila of Passaic, N.J. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Due to the coronavirus situation a graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal St., Brunswick, where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com

