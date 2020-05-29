Perry Heard III 1964 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Perry Heard III, 57, died at his home Tuesday May 26, 2020. He was born Jan. 2, 1964 in Brunswick, a son of Perry Heard, Jr. and Dorothy Jean Barry. He attended Brunswick schools, graduating class of 1982. Perry was a standout athlete, playing football for BJHS and later contributing to the BHS Dragons 1982 State Championship team. Following graduation, her served his country in the U.S. Army. He is survived by his mother, Dorothy; brothers James Heard and Eddie Heard, sister Cassandra Tate, brother-in-law Benny Tate, sister-in-law Janet Heard; nieces Jane Harris, Shonna Tate, and Tasha Tate, nephews Dave Heard and Sebastian White. He will be missed by all of us. Love you Perry. Arrangements are under the care of the Brackett Funeral Home, Brunswick.

