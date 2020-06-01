David Samuel Kaler 1939 – 2020 MACHIAS and Bath – David Samuel Kaler, 80, passed away May 23, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born Oct. 3, 1939 in Bath, the son of the late James and Laurada (Jordan) Kaler. He was a graduate of Morse High School. He then served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He worked for over 25 years as a ship designer for Bath Iron Works, and then upon retirement continued to work as a substitute teacher for the Bath area schools. At the age of 70 he went on to receive his college degree from the University of Southern Maine. He was a member of Solar Star Masonic Lodge #14, as well as the Elks Lodge # 934 in Bath. He was very active having participated in the Bike Trek across Maine eight times, hiked 1800 miles of the Appalachian Trail, ran the half marathon in the Portland Maine Marathon in 2018, loved to hike Mt. Katahdin, and biked Mt. Washington. He loved to travel, play golf, was a stock car driver in his youngers day, and was an avid NASCAR fan. He was known for his story telling, and enjoyed his time spent with family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years Sandra (Elliott); his daughter, Marnie Kaler of Machias; his grandson, Katahdin Staples; two sisters, Donna Roush of West Virginia, and Holly Dawson of Phippsburg, two brothers, Bruce and Brian Barter of Boothbay; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by brothers, Daniel Kaler and Howard Barter. A Celebration of his Life will be held in October. Condolences and memories may be shared at http://www.mcclurefamilyfuneral.com

Guest Book