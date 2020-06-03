GRAY — More construction at the intersection of Route 26 and North Raymond Road is set to begin on Monday.

This phase of the intersection improvement project will include drainage installation and roadway reconstruction, according to the Maine Department Of Transportation, and is expected to be completed by July 2.

The project began at the end of April and is expected to be completed by the end of November of this year. The $2.2 million contract was awarded to Sargent Corporation of Stillwater in January of this year.

Motorists should expect delays along. Mayberry Road will be closed to all traffic expect residents.

