Pride Virtual Tea Dance
3 to 7 p.m. June 7. On Twitch.
Mainestreet Ogunquit, DJ Aga and Twisted T-Dance cordially invite anyone who wants to celebrate gay pride to hit their Sunday afternoon virtual tea dance. You can dance, drink (cocktails or mocktails) and have a grand old time of it as you stream to your TV, tablet, phone or home theater system. Have a blast!
Click here to see what else is happening on the Stage on Maine Street.
