Pride Virtual Tea Dance

3 to 7 p.m. June 7. On Twitch.

Mainestreet Ogunquit, DJ Aga and Twisted T-Dance cordially invite anyone who wants to celebrate gay pride to hit their Sunday afternoon virtual tea dance. You can dance, drink (cocktails or mocktails) and have a grand old time of it as you stream to your TV, tablet, phone or home theater system. Have a blast!

Click here to see what else is happening on the Stage on Maine Street.

Related Headlines Maine Street: Stroll our virtual downtown for things to do from home

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: