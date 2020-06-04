Dorcas Fest canceled, parade iffy

The Dorcas Fest has been canceled for this year, Town Clerk John Myers said this week.

“The Buxton Community Parade is still in question. I am not sure yet,” said Myers, parade chairman.

Last year, the combined festival and parade were held in August.

The Dorcas Society of Hollis and Buxton sponsors the festival that in the past has featured a car show, open Brewster mansion grounds and a concert.

The town sponsors the parade.

Town offices reopen

Buxton Town Office reopened Monday with a phased reopening plan.

To enter the building, use the doors to the left side of the building. The front doors are exit only. Maximum occupancy is 12 customers at one time. Face masks are required and social distancing spacing is marked on the floors.

Anyone with underlying medical issues should schedule a private appointment by calling 929-6171.

Some transactions, such as Rapid Renewal and requests for absentee ballots, can be conducted online.

To visit the code office, call 929-3046. General assistance is by appointment only, 929-5191.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: