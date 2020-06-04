Graduation

To be determined; Senior Dinner held June 3, at Saco Drive-In

Top 10 scholars (cum laude)

Sydney Billings

Clement Delisle-Blais

Abbigail Fournier

Ella Grady

Ellen Hilscher

Pyam Morin

Afton Morton

Serena Mower

Mason Parks

Yaxuan (Ashley) Ren

