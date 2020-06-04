Graduation
Four mini ceremonies tentatively starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at the high school’s theater
Top 26 scholars (summa cum laude)
Andrew Lawrence Allen
Elliott James Bopp
Alexa Marie Dargie
Kaitlyn Dowling
Katalina Olivia Echavarri
Grace Fallon
Adrian Benjamin David Friedman
Sophie Lee Goldberg
Chloe Jacquet
Christopher T. Kinley
Jackson Brent Larlee
Julia Yae-Eun Lee
YuJai Lin
Madeline Marks
Mia McHugh
Catherine Amy Morrissette
Ellie Pierson
Spencer Racca-Gwozdzik
Eleanor Ryan
Nicholas Hart Shapiro
Michael Simonds
Claudia Renee Spelman
Haley Marie Stark
John Herrick Toronto
John Bishop Wahlig III
Pawan Yerramilli
Photos unavailable
