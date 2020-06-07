SACO – Faye (Lindgren) Casey, beloved wife of Thomas F. Casey “Tom”, of Saco, Maine, passed away at the age of 78 on May 30, 2020, after a battle with cancer. Faye was born in Framingham, Massachusetts, a daughter to the late Walter (Wally) and Eunice Lindgren and was a 1959 graduate of Framingham High. She married Tom in 1962 and raised her family in Framingham Massachusetts. Faye is survived by her husband, Tom, her sister, Beverley Giddings of Florida, and her four children, Bill Casey, his wife Deb, and their two children Johanna and Megan of Southborough Mass., Casey (Linda) Delaney, her husband Bob, and their three children, Conor, Ian, and Brendan of Westwood, Mass., Bob Casey, his wife Allison and daughter Sarah of Saco, and Laura McCormick, her husband Jim and son Ryan of Scarborough. Faye was predeceased by her sister, Priscilla Brackett.Faye was a fun-loving person who touched the lives of many. She was a working mom and had a successful career at Equifax in Framingham while raising her children. In 1995, Faye moved to Saco, Maine, a place she had enjoyed summering since 1971. She was a real estate broker since 1996 working for several different agencies, the last the Bean Group at the time of death. She was a strong advocate of Save Our Shores (S.O.S.) and worked tirelessly to bring the issue to elected officials. Faye was also an entrepreneur and started her own real estate rental business, Saco Bay Rentals, which remains a vibrant business to this day. She was well known in the Saco Bay community and loved by all.The family will be holding a private ceremony at sea. When the current gathering restrictions are lifted, a celebration of Faye’s life will be announced. Arrangements are under the care of Cote Funeral Home, 87 James Street, Saco, Maine. To view Faye’s memorial page or leave an on-line condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Saco Bay Save Our Shores (S.O.S.) at:www.sossacobay.com/faye-casey

