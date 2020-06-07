SACO – Ronald W. Brown, 61, passed away at Maine Medical Center in Portland with his loving wife by his side. He is predeceased by his father, Walter, and stepfather, Richard. He is survived by his wife, Raven, mother, Maria, daughter, Melissa and her husband Thomas, son, Brian and his partner Elizabeth, daughter, Melian, grandchildren, Lillith, August and Gaia, two sisters, and countless loving friends who were like family to him. Everyone who met Ron fell instantly in love with him. You would be hard pressed to find a more charming and well-liked man. He was the kindest and most gentle soul, always with a mischievous twinkle in his eye. Ron was an accomplished musician and engineer. When he wasn’t playing music, he was enjoying it. There are many stories of his shenanigans following around the Grateful Dead. Ron worked for Maine Medical Center and MaineHealth for almost 24 years, 19 of those as a firewall engineer. He was highly respected for his skills and knowledge, and widely recognized for his many contributions. He was always available to help a coworker, and it was rare to walk away from an interaction with Ron without learning something. It was also rare to interact with him without smiling. He was very well liked, and a great many of his coworkers considered him a friend.Ron was very active in philanthropy and community service, donating generously to both organizations and individuals in need. A ham radio enthusiast since childhood, he volunteered for a number of years with Cumberland County Emergency Management, sharing his radio communication expertise. Ron was a senior member of Civil Air Patrol, where he held the rank of 2LT and coached his squadron’s Cyber Patriot team.Ron was looking forward to retiring with Raven on their mountain paradise in Vermont, where his remains will be laid to rest. Fare you well, fare you well. We love you more than words can tell. Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous