DOVER, N.H. – Bruce Douglas Bond passed away in his home on May 23, 2020. He was 53 years old. Bruce was born on June 8, 1966 in South Portland, Maine. He graduated from South Portland High School in 1985.In 1987 he went to work as an operations manager for Superior Paper, where he stayed for six years before becoming general manager and director of logistics at the Portsmouth Paper until 2008. Bruce spent the balance of his career working at AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., where he was director in the Telemedicine Program Design Group for nearly 12 years. Bruce served as a true cross-functional leader throughout his time at AMD, and his dedication to the company will not be forgotten. With accounts throughout North America, he will be missed by the many friends and colleagues with whom he worked, both domestically and abroad.Yet, Bruce wasn’t just a loyal worker – perhaps his greatest legacy was that he was a friend to every person he touched. Indeed, his friendship was the kind that you rarely see or hear about – it was unconditional … selfless … and always familiar. It wasn’t only one friend who noted, “he was one in a million … We laughed until we cried, and we cried until we laughed.” Bruce was an empathic listener and was always willing to help those in need – whether it was offering mental or physical support – he always stepped up. And most of all, he made every person he touched feel like they were the most important person in the room. His magnetic, “patterned-Bruce-Bond-smile” will live in the hearts of his friends and loved ones forever.Bruce is survived by his mother, Dorothy Buck of South Portland, dad, Robert Anderson of South Portland, sister, Leeann Morin of Raleigh, N.C., and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.You will be missedfor your laugh.You will be missedfor your zest for life.You will be missedfor your heart of gold.You will be missed for the compassion in your soul.007 – we will all miss you.Until we meet again…ride into the wind…Godspeed.

