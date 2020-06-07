CUMBERLAND – Nancy E. Budd, 77, of Cumberland Maine, passed away unexpectedly at Maine Medical Center on Saturday May 30, 2020. Nancy was born in Lewiston Maine on May 2, 1943 to Wilfred and Elizabeth Thibeault of Cumberland Maine. Nancy was a graduate of Greely High School class of 1961, where she happened to have met the love of her life. She married her high school sweetheart, Richard C. Budd on December 30, 1960. Later, the pair welcomed their son Timothy R. Budd and a few years later their daughter Tammy D. Budd. Richard and Nancy brought you their family in West Cumberland. In 1971, they opened a family business, Budd’s Gulf. The business was built on Richards passion for cars and Nancy’s passion for taking care of people. The duo continued their correlating passions at Budd’s Gulf everyday until Nancy’s passing. Her presence there will be missed by many customers. July 1992, Nancy was promoted to grandmother, when her granddaughter, Leslie A. Irish (Budd) was born. One of Nancy’s most cherished moments. It was then that Nancy adopted the name Nanny, and it stuck. Word spread fast and she was forever known by all her friends and family as Nanny. Nancy was so proud of Leslie for perusing a career in nursing, and working her first job as an Operating Room RN at Maine Medical Center. Nancy spent her entire adult life not only a wife, mother, and grandmother but as a beloved and cherished friend and adoptive mom to countless. Nancy is also famously known for her loving and caring personality who would give the shirt off her back to anyone in need. Her kind and easy going mentality made her easy to make friends with. She was so strong willed, that she had no problem standing up for what she believed in. And at 5’2″ she was tough enough to never be messed with. Although small in size, her heart was beyond measure. Nancy could always be found doing something she was passionate about. She loved painting anything from furniture to decorative pieces, especially with her friend Glady by her side. If Nancy was home she could always be found in her favorite chair enjoying a good book, reading the Bible, or crocheting. When Nancy was not Crocheting or reading you could find her in the kitchen cooking some of her famous meals. She loved cooking fried chicken for her favorite people. Spring time was one of Nancy’s favorite times of the year because it meant gardening season was starting. Accompanied by her daughter Tammy, the Garden Spot in Pownal was just the place where they enjoyed selecting all her plants and seedlings for the year. Tammy and Nancy also enjoyed attending craft shows together shopping for gifts for Christmas. As most people know animals were the light of Nancy’s eyes. And she was very passionate about horses, cats, and dogs, where her animals were always treated as part of the family. If you asked Nancy what she loved most, she would smile and say that spending time with her loving husband, family, and friends. It could be spending time with her husband and friends in Loudon at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, participating in Bible study, Church activities, and luncheons with her girlfriends, going to Rachel’s on the Green at ValHalla for Sunday morning breakfast with her husband to catch up with friends new and old, visiting the Clam Bake with her family every Mother’s Day; lastly later in Nancy’s life she could be found at the family camp up in Avon Maine, where she loved spending time and enjoying the company of her camp family. Our lives may never be the same without Nancy here by our sides, but her spirit will live on in our hearts with every family and friends gathering. Nancy was predeceased by her parents, Wilfred and Elizabeth Thibeault as well as her brother, Raymond Thibeault.Nancy is survived by her husband, Richard Budd, brother, Stephen Thibeault, Judith Thibeault, wife of Raymond Thibeault, son, Timothy Budd and his significant other, Lee McAleney, daughter, Tammy Budd, adoptive daughter, Mari Smith, granddaughter, Leslie Irish (Budd) and her husband, Kyle Irish, dog, Marley, cat, Willow, and a big extended family and an extremely large group of friends. The Budd family would like to extend a special thanks to the Cumberland Fire Rescue Department, for taking extra special care of our Nanny in her time of need. Due to the complications with COVID, a close family and friends celebration of life will be held, by invite only, followed by a more public funeral to come later this summer.In lieu of flowers the Budd family would appreciate donations to your local animal shelter in Nancy’s name. With her passion for animals still in our hearts, we know Nancy would be forever grateful for any donations to help the animals she loved so much. Recommendations include: HART Adoption Center and Shelter for Cats in Cumberland, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, and the Maine State Society for the Protection of Animalsin Windham.

