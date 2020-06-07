SCARBOROUGH – Scott Matthew Lemelin, 51, passed away unexpectedly from a cardiac event on May 19, 2020.Scott was born on June 27, 1968 in Chicopee, Mass., to parents Lois (Andrews) Lemelin and Richard Conrad Lemelin. Scott grew up in Maine and graduated from South Portland High School in 1986 where he played soccer and baseball. Scott went on to play soccer in college at the University of New England. Graduating from UNE in 1990, Scott began his career as a Physical Therapist at Granite Hill P.T. in Brunswick and married the love of his life, Eileen Raftice in 1997. In 2003, Scott opened his own practice, Advanced Physical Therapy. Eileen joined in 2005 helping Scott grow the business and together they were a great team.After several years together in South Portland on Settler Road, Eileen and Scott moved to Scarborough and welcomed son, Matthew, in 2006 and daughter, Carly, in 2008. Scott loved every part of being a dad, to his children and his dogs, Bailey, Whiskey and Bogey. He was a devoted husband and father.Scott was always active and loved all things outdoors. Growing up, he rode dirt bikes and snowmobiles with his brother, Rick and best friend, Chris. He enjoyed hunting with his grandfather and developed a talent for fixing things. Scott had a wide variety of interests and hobbies including, drawing with Carly, playing the piano, ping pong, reading, teaching his kids to ski, music, dancing, golf and hitting the links with Matthew. He had a thirst for knowledge and was a passionate life-long learner who endlessly researched every topic that sparked his interest.Scott had a larger-than-life personality and a big, infectious laugh and he was an entertaining storyteller. He worked hard and loved life. From yearly vacations at Higgins Beach with the Raftice clan to snowmobiling adventures in Moosehead with the Lemelin’s, there was always fun to be had. He was part of an annual horseshoe tournament where he and brother in law Jimmy were five-time legendary champions. He and Eileen and the kids spent happy times with family on Woods Pond and the causeway at Long Lake. They enjoyed annual camping trips to Bayley’s Campground.Scott was predeceased by his father, Richard Lemelin and his father-in-law, Robert Raftice Sr. He is survived by his wife, Eileen; children, Matthew and Carly; beloved dog, Bogey; his mother, Lois Lemelin and her fiancé, John Pineau; mother-in-law, Susan Raftice; brothers, Rick and wife, Angela, and Ryan and wife, Lindsay. He treasured his relationships with his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, and was a wonderful role model to his many nieces and nephews, who adored him. Scott also leaves behind a big extended family and countless friends, neighbors, patients and co-workers who will miss him dearly.To say that Scott will be missed is an understatement. He has touched the lives of many, both professionally and personally. He was everyone’s go-to guy. Scott’s last teachable moment was a reminder of how precious life is.Visiting hours celebrating Scott’s life will be held Tuesday, June 9, from 4-7 p.m., at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.Attendees are requested to wear a mask at all services. Per state restrictions, up to 50 people will be permitted in the building at any given time. The Funeral Home staff will rotate visitors through to make sure everyone in attendance is able to pay their respects. Social distancing practices are requested to be observed.To view Scott’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.comIn lieu of flowers, donations may be made payable to the “Estate of Scott Lemelin”. Donations will serve as an education fund for Matthew and Carly Lemelin. Please send to3 Barnswallow Court,Scarborough, ME 04074.

