BIDDEFORD – Guy E. Neveux, 87, died unexpectedly but peacefully early Thursday morning, June 4, 2020, at the Winship Green Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Bath, Maine. He was born in Biddeford on March 31, 1933, the middle child of nine offspring, to Eugene and Aline (Gendron) Neveux. His wife, Ednamae, passed 23 years ago; they are survived by three children: a son, Michael of Biddeford and two daughters, Suzanne of Brunswick and Catherine of Willow Springs, North Carolina – as well as a granddaughter, Rhianna, and great grandson Zak, both in Raleigh, NC. He is also survived by four of his siblings: Charlotte, Bernard and Micheline of Biddeford and Leo in California.Guy graduated from St. Louis High School in Biddeford in 1952. Soon thereafter he enlisted in the army, serving from 1952 to 1955. He was deployed to Korea towards the end of the war and took up photography while there. He created a captivating scrap book with black and white photos of both Seoul and postwar Japan, which detailed military life and local activities. Guy has been a long time member of the Old Orchard Beach VFW Post 7997.He and Ednamae Pettingill of Old Orchard Beach married in November of 1956. The first few years of marriage saw a lot of moving from Biddeford to Old Orchard Beach, onto Alexandria, Va., then Arlington, Va. In Virginia, Guy worked as an insurance sales man then moved to ticket sales for NorthEast Airlines. While with NorthEast he was able to return to Maine, living in Biddeford while working at the Portland Airport. Eventually he changed jobs again and was an X-ray technician for General Electric in South Portland. After retirement at 65, he continued to work till age 74 at the Pepperell Mills in Biddeford, doing various jobs including getting a license to drive a fork lift.Although a private man, Guy was generous with his friendship and hospitality. Always offering a smile and pleasant greeting, he knew how to live life and rarely was he seen without his signature cigar. He may have lived in town in Biddeford but he was a back to earth kind of man. He heated his home with wood and often enlisted his kids in the dreaded work detail of stacking logs for warm winter fires. This was a dreaded event because of the potential for spiders and crawly things lurking amid the wood, much of which was personally harvested, by request, from family and neighbors’ yards. He also tended an enormous vegetable garden for many years and not surprisingly was a vegetarian for the last 20 years.There will be no formal service. Later this summer, when his kids are together, there will be an intimate gathering to join his and his wife’s ashes.Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.bracketfh.com. Guy was also a real softy when it came to cats. He loved felines and had quite a few pampered and well-fed ones under his roof over the years. And so the family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to your local animal shelter.

