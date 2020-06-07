BIDDEFORD – Rita Y. Bouffard, 95, of Biddeford, passed away early on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at St. Andre’s Healthcare facility in Biddeford.She was born in Saco on December 5, 1924, a daughter of Michael and Louise (Vachon) Cormier. She attended Saco schools and eventually graduated from Old Orchard Beach High School, class of 1983, one month prior to the high school graduation of her first grandchild.Earlier, Rita was employed by Pepperell Manufacturing then later Components in Biddeford. The love of her life was her family. She raised eight children and enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.The family enjoyed years of camping at Nason’s Beach Campground in North Sebago. They also liked to go snowmobiling and traveling together. Rita also was an avid walker, and enjoyed dancing with her husband on Saturday nights. In her later years, she looked forward to fall and loved watching Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.She was predeceased by her husband, Andrew in February of 1993, her son, Barry, daughter, Suzanne and sister, Elizabeth Prejean.She is survived by seven children, Joan Camire, Rodney Bouffard and his wife Jeannie, Nancy Nadeau Girard and her husband Norm, Kenneth Bouffard and his wife Priscilla, Debbie Saucier and her husband Donald, Tammy Laflamme and her husband Richard and Michelle Kimborowicz and her husband David. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Visiting Hours and Mass of Christian Burial will be private due to Covid-19. To view Rita’s memorial page or leave an online condolence please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.comIn lieu of flowers at Rita’s request, donations may be made in the form of Masses or Mass Cards.

