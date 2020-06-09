KENNEBUNK

Museum Sage at the Brick Store Museum will be held from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom.

Grab a drink and a snack and join museum director Cynthia Walker for this unique half-hour session to experience using museum collections to help answer life’s questions. You are welcome to share your questions or ideas. This program is intended to address individual life questions and concerns using museum collections.

Register for the free program at www.zoom.com.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

KENNEBUNKPORT

Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library, at 18 Maine St., remains closed but is offering a variety of online programs through the week on Facebook.

Terri Tales will be offered at 11 a.m. Tuesday featuring a story read by Miss Terri (and/or her special guest) followed by a song or two with her accompanist, Bill Bauld from the Porch Rockers.

Around the House Crafts, for children and teens, is offered at 10 a.m. Wednesdays. Join

Miss Stephanie to make some handy craft projects made from objects lying around the house. A rocket ship is just a toilet paper holder away. A piece of tinfoil is really a tiara in disguise. A glass jar makes a super terrarium with marbles, shells, moss and rocks.

And, Computer Q & A is offered from 10 to 11 a.m. each Friday. Arlene McMurray from the Kennebunkport Town Office and Mary-Lou Boucouvalas from Graves Library every Friday will help answer computer questions, show you how to subscribe and receive free email alerts from the Town of Kennebunkport, copy and paste documents, scan, fax and copy. Please call the Library for details at 967-2778.

SPRINGVALE

Springvale Public Library is now offering contactless, curbside pickup services of library materials from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 443 Main St.

Items will be requested in advance by calling 324-4624 or email [email protected] Request Forms are online at cutt.ly/curbsideform or login to your library account to place holds at mils.maine.edu/search~s24.

Patrons are welcome to choose up to 10 items per curbside pickup and add a surprise wild-card book or a children’s picture book stack for fun. You may also request DVDs, audiobooks and puzzles.

Contact the library to make sure that we have a specific title or check the online catalog at mils.maine.edu/search~s24. When you call to request items, you will be asked what day you would like to pick up and to choose a 30-minute time slot to reduce the amount of time you may need to wait. Please tell us the make and color of your vehicle. Reserved items will be kept on the hold shelf for seven days maximum.

Three Summer Reading Programs also are being planned, for children, teens and a special Maine Bicentennial program. All will run from June 15 to Aug. 15.

And, the summer music series, sponsored by the Sanford-Springvale Chamber of Commerce and corporate sponsor Partners Bank, will offer concerts at 6 p.m. each Thursday on Facebook Live. This Thursday, world-renowned Celtic fiddler Katherine Moller will perform.

​For more details, call 324-4624 or go to [email protected]

OAKLAND

JobsinME.com and JobsInTheUS.com CEO Saïd Eastman will speak about staffing and recruitment challenges and tips from 7:15 to 9 a.m. Thursday at Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce’s June Business Breakfast at the Waterville Country Club Banquet Room at 39 Country Club Road.

Cost is $20 for members or $27 at the door and for nonmembers. Breakfast is included with the reservation.

To register, email [email protected] or call (207) 873-3315.

AUBURN

In lieu of its annual lake monitoring conference, Lake Stewards of Maine volunteer lake monitoring program is hosting a series of weekly informational webinars at 4 p.m. each Friday through Aug. 28 to detail a wide range of topics pertaining to Maine Lakes. There will be no session on July 3.

The sessions will be approximately one hour in length and will include an opportunity for Q&A for those who attend the live webinars on the posted calendar date. Preregistration is required to attend. The webinars are open to Maine’s citizen lake scientists, as well as the general public.

All sessions will be recorded, and made available for future viewing on our website.

To register, go to akestewardsofmaine.org.

