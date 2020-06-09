I am dismayed at the tepid responses of some law enforcers to the recent protests. “Having (a) conversation” or vowing to “listen” is not enough.
I urge everyone to read the Model Use of Force Policy developed by the police reform initiative Campaign Zero. I listened to the online panel discussion that included former President Barack Obama and heard these top eight things that can and should be implemented immediately in all law enforcement departments:
• Ban chokeholds and strangleholds.
• Mandate de-escalation efforts as the first response.
• Mandate that a verbal warning must be issued before any type of weapon is drawn.
• Exhaust all alternatives before force is used.
• Require other officers present to intervene if excessive force is witnessed.
• Ban shooting at moving vehicles.
• Establish a process to review all uses of force.
• Mandate that all uses of force be reported.
I am a middle-aged white woman who raised two children – a gay white son and a daughter of color. I spent many years advocating for my children, and realize that I need to do more. I am educating myself, researching anti-racist resources and reading, reading, reading. Today, I decided to use my voice to advocate long-needed change.
Stacy Ayotte
South Portland
