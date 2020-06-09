I am dismayed at the tepid responses of some law enforcers to the recent protests. “Having (a) conversation” or vowing to “listen” is not enough.

I urge everyone to read the Model Use of Force Policy developed by the police reform initiative Campaign Zero. I listened to the online panel discussion that included former President Barack Obama and heard these top eight things that can and should be implemented immediately in all law enforcement departments:

• Ban chokeholds and strangleholds.

• Mandate de-escalation efforts as the first response.

• Mandate that a verbal warning must be issued before any type of weapon is drawn.

• Exhaust all alternatives before force is used.

• Require other officers present to intervene if excessive force is witnessed.

• Ban shooting at moving vehicles.

• Establish a process to review all uses of force.

• Mandate that all uses of force be reported.

I am a middle-aged white woman who raised two children – a gay white son and a daughter of color. I spent many years advocating for my children, and realize that I need to do more. I am educating myself, researching anti-racist resources and reading, reading, reading. Today, I decided to use my voice to advocate long-needed change.

Stacy Ayotte

South Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: