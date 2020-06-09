On Sunday I was able to attend Mass for the first time since mid-March.
Gov. Mills‘ COVID regulations, that no more than 50 may be in attendance (in a church that can hold in excess of 500), has made it so that we need to make a reservation and only attend services every other week so as to allow everyone in the faith community an opportunity to attend Mass.
Imagine my surprise when I saw last Wednesday’s Press Herald and the front-page picture of about 1,000 peaceful protesters not following Mills’ COVID distancing protocols. It almost feels like one’s constitutional right to protest peacefully is more important to the governor than one’s religious freedom rights.
Susan Gillis
Cape Elizabeth
