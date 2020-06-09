SAN DIEGO (NNS)

Capt. Jack Fay, a Scarborough native, relieved Capt. Matthew McGonigle as Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One (COMLCSRON ONE) during a change of command ceremony at Naval Base San Diego May 29.

McGonigle, a native of Turnersville, New Jersey, has served as COMLCSRON ONE commodore since March 2018. During his tenure, he oversaw the training, maintenance, manning and certification of 25 crews and 13 ships, including four ship commissionings.

“I could not be more proud to have commanded a squadron in which each and every Sailor directly contributed to the mainstreaming of the littoral combat ship,” said McGonigle. “LCS Sailors are capable, adaptable and some of the most tactically proficient in the fleet and it’s been my honor to serve as commodore these last two years.”

McGonigle’s next assignment is assistant chief of staff for maritime operations at Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (CNSP).

Fay’s previous sea duty assignments include electronic warfare officer and communications officer aboard USS David R Ray (DD 971); fire control officer aboard USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51); operations officer aboard USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) and USS Bunker Hill (CG 52); executive officer and later commanding officer aboard USS Howard (DDG 83); deputy assistant chief of staff for Commander, Task Force Seventy/Carrier Strike Group Five; and commanding officer aboard USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62).

Fay also served on the Chief of Naval Operations staff as requirements officer for harpoon, naval guns and ammunition and at North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Maritime Command Naples as staff officer for theater missile defense, maritime strike warfare planner and maritime operations. His most recent assignment was as Commander, Surface Division Eleven, one of two warfare-base divisions under COMLCSRON ONE.

“The capability, flexibility and lethality that LCS provides to fleet commanders by the crews is amazing,” said Fay. “I’m excited at the opportunity to work with the team as we continue to move LCS forward.”

LCS vessels are highly versatile, mission-focused surface combatants designed to operate in the littorals, as well as on the open ocean. The ship platform is designed to respond to evolving threats through integration with innovative surface engagement, mine hunting and sonar technology. The LCS satisfies a vital need for the United States Navy to operate in shallow water as well as the high seas.

BANGOR

Gen. Joseph Lengyel, chief of the National Guard Bureau, visited Maine May 27 to meet with soldiers and airmen and observe how the Maine National Guard is supporting its state and federal missions.

During his visit, Lengyel had the opportunity to observe a local PPE fit-testing mission, one of the most frequent requests of the Maine National Guard during the COVID-19 response. Over 1,500 congregate care workers have been fit-tested since the first request in April, and many more are set to follow.

The general presented several coins to soldiers and airmen who through their hard work and dedication, have had significant impact on supporting the federal mission and ensuring an effective state response to COVID-19.

Lengyel praised the states and territories for their innovation in determining how to best employ their National Guard assets, and then sharing those solutions nationally to maximize collaboration.

“We provide a special product to our governors,” said Lengyel. “We have the skill sets inside the National Guard to take on any task. So even though a special unit may be infantry or signals, or whatever it may be – air refueling from an air refueling wing – we’re able to use all the leadership and all the special skills of all the people that are in those formations and apply them to whatever problem set needs to be solved. Who would have thought we’d be fitting masks to people in a community to make sure that they’re safe in a COVID environment? It’s a great example of how here in Maine the National Guard is used to keep people safe.”

Before his departure, Lengyel met with Maine National Guard senior leaders to discuss the state and national pandemic responses, lessons learned, and the long term effects of the current operation on the National Guard.

With all the responsibilities that come with his position, the best part he says, is still meeting with those that choose to wear the uniform.

“No one knows what the uniform is going to ask of them when they put it on for the very first time,” said Lengyel. “But to be with the men and women of the National Guard that agree to write that blank check to the United States of America, or to the states that we’re from, it’s a special crowd, and I will miss that the most when I’m no longer the chief.”

