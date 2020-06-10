ARUNDEL – The new municipal building, under construction on Limerick Road is taking shape and while there is still work to be done, town officials are looking forward to the day when the new facility opens.

“The new municipal building is presently still on schedule with an official occupancy sometime this fall,” said Town Manager Keith Trefethen in an email.

Workers from Ouellett Construction of Brunswick were busy working on the exterior of the structure at the site last week.

Voters at a special town meeting approved construction of the 7,00- square-foot building in November.

To finance the project, voters approved $2.9 million through a 20-year bond.

Site work began late last year.

The structure is designed with R-40 insulated walls and an R-60 roof and will include on site solar energy to power the new building. A spring progress report issued by the town pointed out that nine solar trackers are to be installed by the Arundel-based company Talmage Solar Engineering. The trackers will provide 100 percent of the energy needed to supply the new building.

The current town hall was built in 1876, renovated in the mid-1970s, and, officials say, has a number of shortcomings.

“It is obsolete by modern standards,” Jack Turcotte, who heads the municipal building committee, said in a November interview prior to the vote. “It is too small, there are accessibility problems, and the mechanical sytems are beyond their life cycle, among other issues.”

The new municipal building will feature offices on one floor, and is designed to have a room large enough to hold 100 people.

The project hasn’t been impacted by COVID-19, said Trefethen, and though production lines that manufacture room finishes were down for a time, signaling a potential issue, he said he’s been told they’re now up to speed.

