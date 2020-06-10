Making it Work: Solving Business Problems
1 p.m. Wednesday. Via Zoom (please pre-register).
Here’s an opportunity for businesses to learn about how the can onboard employees and instill company culture in a remote environment. You’ll hear from business owners who are finding new ways of getting important things done during the pandemic. The panelists are Meryl Fogg, VP of member care, Grand Rounds; Sara Young, HR business partner, MEMIC; and Beth Sweitzer, senior manager of talent management and acquisition, Woodard & Curran.
