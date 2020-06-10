Ellen McLaughlin

7 p.m. June 17. Via Zoom (please pre-register).

Speedwell Projects presents an evening of conversation and stories with playwright and actress Ellen McLaughlin. Her plays have been performed off-Broadway, regionally and internationally, and one of her most well-known works is “Tongue of a Bird.” McLaughlin is also known for her adaptations of Greek plays, including “The Persians.” McLaughlin has been teaching playwriting at Barnard College since 1995.

