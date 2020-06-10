Ellen McLaughlin
7 p.m. June 17. Via Zoom (please pre-register).
Speedwell Projects presents an evening of conversation and stories with playwright and actress Ellen McLaughlin. Her plays have been performed off-Broadway, regionally and internationally, and one of her most well-known works is “Tongue of a Bird.” McLaughlin is also known for her adaptations of Greek plays, including “The Persians.” McLaughlin has been teaching playwriting at Barnard College since 1995.

Click here to see what else is happening on the Stage on Maine Street.

Related Headlines

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Maine Street, Things To Do
Related Stories
Latest Articles