Ellen McLaughlin
7 p.m. June 17. Via Zoom (please pre-register).
Speedwell Projects presents an evening of conversation and stories with playwright and actress Ellen McLaughlin. Her plays have been performed off-Broadway, regionally and internationally, and one of her most well-known works is “Tongue of a Bird.” McLaughlin is also known for her adaptations of Greek plays, including “The Persians.” McLaughlin has been teaching playwriting at Barnard College since 1995.
Click here to see what else is happening on the Stage on Maine Street.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Times Record
Phippsburg Elementary School bus parade visits students on last day of school
-
American Journal
More Westbrook restaurants move outdoors, but financial concerns remain
-
Mainely Media
Residents weigh in during South Portland police forum
-
Nation & World
The Latest: Republicans expect to move convention to Fla. after dispute with N.C. over pandemic safeguards
-
Mainely Media
Virtual forum features District 29 primary candidates