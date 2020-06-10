Eat Drink Lucky Happy Hour
6 p.m. June 10. Facebook Live and YouTube
Rad Plaid and Maine Spirits invite you to hop online at 6 p.m. on Wednesday for a virtual happy hour featuring bartender Becky Mahoney from Sagamore Hill, chef Kate Shaffer from Black Dinah Chocolates and tunes from musician Connor Garvey. The event includes a cocktail tutorial, dish preparation and live performance. Head to the Eat Drink Lucky Facebook and Instagram pages prior to the event, where the cocktail ingredients and food recipes are posted. Cheers!
Click here to see what else is happening on the Bar on Maine Street.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Maine Street
Attend a virtual happy hour on June 10
-
Maine Street
Attend Zoom Q&A with Ellen McLaughlin on June 17
-
Maine Street
Attend Making it Work: Solving Business Problems on June 10
-
The Forecaster
Topsham Police Beat: June 1-8
-
Times Record
Phippsburg Elementary School bus parade visits students on last day of school