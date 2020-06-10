Eat Drink Lucky Happy Hour

6 p.m. June 10. Facebook Live and YouTube

Rad Plaid and Maine Spirits invite you to hop online at 6 p.m. on Wednesday for a virtual happy hour featuring bartender Becky Mahoney from Sagamore Hill, chef Kate Shaffer from Black Dinah Chocolates and tunes from musician Connor Garvey. The event includes a cocktail tutorial, dish preparation and live performance. Head to the Eat Drink Lucky Facebook and Instagram pages prior to the event, where the cocktail ingredients and food recipes are posted. Cheers!

