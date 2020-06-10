BRUNSWICK – Frederick Daniel “Dan” Worth Jr., son of Frederick Daniel Worth Sr. and Phyllis Ervine Koehling and step-son to Henry Alexander and Linwood Koehling, went home to be with his Lord on June 4, 2020.He was predeceased by his first wife, Sherry Palmer Worth, and is survived by his second wife, Edith Ann Robinson Worth. He was predeceased by his brother, Alan Worth but is survived by his siblings, Robert Worth and wife Shelley, Elaine Worth Knee and husband Ron, Duane Alexander, Ruth Alexander Doane and husband Peter, Scott Koehling and wife Stephanie, and Peter Koehling and wife Charlene. Dan appreciated and enjoyed his many nieces and nephews.Dan was born in Boston but grew up in Bath and Sebasco. He graduated from Morse High School in 1960 where he was an active member of the Buccaneers Drum and Bugle Corps. As a young man, he worked on his stepfather Henry’s fishing dragger and with local lobstermen.Dan entered the Navy in September of 1960. As a young sailor, he served on USS Blandy, a Navy destroyer. During the Cuban Missile Crisis, he was on USS Blandy when the crew pinged a Russian submarine with enough sonar to make the submarine surface – the only American ship to do so during that crisis. He served as an aircraft mechanic and later a flight engineer. Dan was a Navy “Lifer,” serving his country 21 years. He retired as a First Class Petty Officer E-6 and as a crew chief flying P-3 aircrafts. His military honors include: National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Stars, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Navy Unit Commendation, Sea Service Deployment with one Bronze Star, and five Good Conduct awards. He continued his Navy friendships for the rest of his life.After his military service, Dan worked for UPS then spent 16 years at the U.S. Postal Service, befriending many of the people on his mail route. He retired from the USPS, but not one to be idle, he drove a school bus for the West Bath School district. The children looked forward to seeing which bow tie Mr. Dan would wear on Fridays.Most recently, he repositioned cars around New England for Enterprise until he was furloughed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Dan was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He led annual trips on the Allagash, joined by friends and relatives and feasting on lobster stew and shrimp cocktail.Other favorite pastimes included tending his garden, pruning his blueberry bushes, and watering his peach trees. Dan also enjoyed spending time with his wife, Edie, at their camp in Vermont. He would often relax by playing his banjo.Dan was proud of his family heritage as a member of the Mayflower Society.Dan deepened his relationship with God through fellowship at the Berean Baptist Church in Brunswick where he and Edie faithfully attended. He professed faith as a young person but rededicated his life to the Lord in 1993.Friends and family are invited to visit 4-7 p.m., Monday, June 15, 2020, at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick. While in attendance, visitors are requested to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.A remain-in-vehicle funeral service will be celebrated 10 a.m., June 16, 2020, at 320 Church Road, Brunswick, Maine (UMC, Brunswick) with Rev. Mark Rockwood officiating. Parking accommodations will begin at 9:15 a.m.; church facilities are restricted. Household carpooling is advised. A private family burial will follow in Maine Veterans Cemetery, Mt. Vernon.Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.Memorial contributions can be made to the Berean Baptist Church, “Missions”,PO Box 641Brunswick, ME 04011,Care Net Pregnancy Center of Mid Coast Maine,7 Cumberland Street,Brunswick, ME 04011,the Mayflower Descendants Scholarship Fund,PO Box 622,Yarmouth, ME 04096,and the Maine Bureau of Veterans Services,117 State House Station,Augusta, ME 04333.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous