The oldest documented remaining house built in Buxton is shown here, circa 1885, in its second location. The Rev. Paul Coffin and his wife Mary Gorham Coffin built the house in 1763, at a time when most local homes were log cabins. It was built on River Road, several hundred yards south of its current location. Its initial location was eventually too close to the expanding road and traffic. The Maine Historic Preservation Commission has included the house in a potential Bar Mills Historic District if local residents are interested in forming the district. Courtesy Buxton-Hollis Historical Society

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, the American Journal is featuring historical highlights from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.

