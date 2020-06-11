Barr to lead Post 62

Roger Barr was recently installed as commander of the Stephen W. Manchester Post 62 of the American Legion. He succeeds Gary York.

Other officers for 2020-21 are: Dennis Marrotte, 1st vice commander and secretary; Harry Gorham, 2nd vice commander; York, adjutant; Richard Galipeau, treasurer; Gary Baca, service officer; Greg Beane, sergeant-at-arms; Phil Spiller Jr., Americanism officer; Phil LeClerc, post chaplain; and Robert Barton, post historian.

Daniel Ayotte of Windham was the installation officer. Ayotte is past Department of Maine commander and a member of American Legion Post 5 in Waterville.

Strawberry shortcake was served following the installation.

Dancers don’t stop

In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, Drouin Dance Center has gotten creative in its business operations and year end student dance recitals.

In mid-March and after a week of training for its 22 teachers, the center moved its 135 weekly classes to the Zoom platform, keeping its regular schedule.

“Parents and dancers were very appreciative to have this activity remain constant in their weekly schedules, and it was a physical activity to look forward to and stay connected with each other,” owner Danielle Drouin said in a press release.

As for its annual recital, usually held in three separate shows in June at the 1,000-seat Westbrook Performing Arts Center, “I realized that we would not be able to gather in that format this year,” Drouin said.

After consulting with their videographer, Swindler Cave Productions, Drouin and her staff put new recital plans into place.

Dancers last week performed their recital pieces at home, in costume, through Zoom. Swindler Cave Productions will edit the footage into a performance, which will be shown at the Saco Drive In Aug. 18.

A recital parade through Westbrook took place on Saturday.

