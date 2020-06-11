AMESBURY, Mass. – Staff Sergeant Keith Wayne Voss passed away on May 11, 2020, from Covid-19.Keith was born on October 14, 1959, to Jack and Dolores Voss in Long Beach, California. Keith proudly served in the United States Air Force as an aircraft specialist. Keith’s love for his country led him on adventures to Texas, Virginia, Korea, New Hampshire and Japan. After retiring from the Air Force Keith spent his time as an avid fisherman, a hunter, boater and snowmobiler. There was nothing more that matter than his family and outdoor adventures. If you knew Keith you would know he was a collector of “treasures” from the Yarmouth Transfer Station and many unfinished projects. He had a love for new trucks, often bought them on a whim. He lived on Diet Pepsi, sunflower seed and popcorn. Keith had one hell of a temper in which he handed down to his two daughters. There is nothing in this world that he loved more than his grandchildren.We are sure waiting at heaven’s gate was his mother, Dolores Voss, brother, Micheal Voss and beloved dog, Casey. Keith is survived by his daughters, Amanda Voss and Micheal Penedelton, Rebecca and Jayson Forgues; his father, Jack Voss, sisters, Darlene Freeman and Michelle Stephens; his grandchildren, Noah, Isaac, Sarah, Adam Porter, Monroe-Claire Forguesand Joseph, Jessica, Jonathan Pendleton. Along with many cousins , nieces and nephews. Keith had two companions in life, Bertha Hilton and Rebecca Voss, along with their families. Rebecca and Amanda would like to invite you to join us to celebrate Keith’s life on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at 12 p.m at Rebecca and Jayson’s home, 37 Chloe Lyn Lane, Brunswick, Maine.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous