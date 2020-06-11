Margaret C. Snider 1937 – 2020 UXBRIDGE, Mass. – Margaret C. (Schennen) Snider, 82, of Uxbridge passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Lydia Taft House, Uxbridge, Mass. She was the wife of the late Robert Snider who died in 2012. They lived in the greater Bath-Brunswick, Maine area through their married life. After the death of her husband, Margaret moved to Massachusetts to be closer to her family, but Maine was always home to her. Born in Pawtucket, R.I., she was the youngest of three daughters of the late Paul and Anna (Emmert) Schennen, and was a 1955 graduate of East Providence High School. Margaret was known as Peg to her friends and co-workers. During her years of employment, she worked in a variety of retail stores in Brunswick, Grants, Grand City and Senter’s. She then worked for L.L. Bean in Freeport, Maine, as a returns clerk for 12 years before retiring. She loved giving her family the treasured L.L. Bean gift cards and sharing the great bargains she would find at the L.L. Bean employee store. Peg was a social person who was happiest in the company of her friends and her beloved family, especially her grandchildren. Peg is survived by her son George A. Skog of Jacksonville, Fla.; her daughters Paula Skog of North Providence, Kristina Skog-Pelland and her husband Robert Pelland of North Providence, and Elizabeth A. Snider and her husband Timothy Hall of Uxbridge; five granddaughters, one grandson, one great-grandson and two nieces She was predeceased by her son Thomas M. Skog, and her two sisters, Jenny Goodwin and Virginia Schennen. Peg’s family would like to sincerely thank and acknowledge the entire staff of Lydia Taft House for their dedication and devotion in the care they provided to Peg. Special thank you to her primary CNAs – Carol and Scott who were like family to Peg. And lastly, thank you to Joe who lovingly nicknamed our Mom – “Apple Snider.” Funeral services will be private.

